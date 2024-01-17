Dallas coordinator Dan Quinn 5th to interview for the Titans’ coaching job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn virtually Wednesday night, making him the fifth…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn virtually Wednesday night, making him the fifth to interview for their head coaching job.

The Titans announced the interview had concluded via Zoom. Quinn joins Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

No NFL team can interview coaching candidates in person until Monday after the divisional round of the playoffs.

Quinn has been Dallas’ coordinator since 2021, and he had the same job with Seattle in 2013 and 2014 as the Seahawks made back-to-back Super Bowls. Quinn then took over as Atlanta’s head coach in 2015 through 2020 where he went 43-42 with a Super Bowl berth after the 2016 season.

The Cowboys were stunned Sunday in a wild-card loss to Green Bay.

The Titans are looking for their sixth head coach since controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk fired Mike Vrabel on Jan. 9 after six seasons and losing 18 of his final 24.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.