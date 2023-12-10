Cowboys pull even with Eagles in NFC East, win 33-13 behind Prescott’s arm, Aubrey’s leg

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, Brandon Aubrey made four field goals to start his career…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, Brandon Aubrey made four field goals to start his career a record 30-for-30, and the Dallas Cowboys pulled even in the NFC East with their 15th consecutive home victory, 33-13 over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

The Cowboys (10-3) weren’t deterred by Jalen Carter’s 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown, winning their fifth consecutive game since a loss at Philadelphia that gave the Eagles a two-game division lead.

The Eagles (10-3) lost three fumbles and didn’t score an offensive touchdown as quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had the first fumble, lost consecutive games for the first time since October 2021.

While the Cowboys currently hold the tiebreaker, the Eagles would take the division title if they win their remaining four games.

Prescott had a career-best seventh consecutive game with at least two TD passes. Aubrey connected from 60, 59, 45 and 50 yards, becoming the first to make two kicks of 59 yards or more in a game.

Prescott was 24 of 39 for 271 yards, and the Cowboys limited Hurts to 197 yards passing and 30 rushing.

RAVENS 37, RAMS 31, OT

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tylan Wallace returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown in overtime, and Baltimore snapped Los Angeles’ three-game winning streak.

Wallace, who committed a crucial penalty on special teams earlier in the game that led to points for the Rams (6-7), eluded a couple of tackles after fielding the punt and stayed on his feet when Shaun Jolly made a diving attempt at him along the left sideline.

The Ravens (10-3) remained atop the AFC, a half-game ahead of Miami, which hosts Tennessee on Monday night.

Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes apiece, overcoming wet conditions and dropped passes in a game that was high-scoring yet sloppy. Each offense went three-and-out in overtime before the final Los Angeles punt.

Jackson’s 21-yard touchdown strike to Zay Flowers with 1:16 remaining — and his 2-point conversion pass to Flowers — put Baltimore up 31-28. Stafford then guided the Rams into position to take multiple shots to the end zone, and when that failed, Lucas Havrisik made a 36-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to force OT.

Jackson threw for 314 yards with an interception, while Stafford threw for 294 yards without a turnover.

VIKINGS 3, RAIDERS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minnesota and Las Vegas played the lowest-scoring NFL game in 16 years, with Greg Joseph’s 36-yard field goal with 1:57 left giving the Vikings the victory.

It was the first 3-0 game since Pittsburgh beat Miami on Nov. 26, 2007, the third in the past 40 years and the seventh in the Super Bowl era.

Joseph’s kick ensured the game wouldn’t end regulation scoreless for the first time since the New York Giants played the host Detroit Lions to a 0-0 tie on Nov. 7, 1943.

The Vikings (7-6) had just 230 total yards, and the Raiders (5-8) — losers of three in a row — were limited to 201 yards and nine first downs. Minnesota beat an AFC West opponent for the first time this season after going 0-3.

Nick Mullens relieved a struggling Joshua Dobbs at quarterback and led the Vikings on their lone scoring drive. His 22-yard completion to Jordan Addison to the Raiders 20 set up Joseph’s kick.

Ivan Pace intercepted Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell on the next drive.

BILLS 20, CHIEFS 17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 233 yards with touchdowns running and throwing, and Buffalo held on to beat Kansas City thanks in part to a crucial penalty on Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Tyler Bass kicked a go-ahead, 39-yard field goal with 1:54 left for the Bills (7-6).

Moments later, the Chiefs (8-5) thought they had taken the lead when Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce over the middle, and the high school QB threw far across the field to Toney, who ran the rest of the 49 yards for a touchdown. But the play was wiped out because Toney had lined up offside.

The Chiefs still had time to get in range for a tying field goal, but Mahomes threw three straight incompletions. Kansas City has lost four of six.

James Cook had 58 yards rushing and caught five passes for 83 yards and a score for Buffalo, which improved to 3-6 in games decided by six points or fewer.

Mahomes finished with 271 yards passing and a touchdown with an interception.

BRONCOS 24, CHARGERS 7

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and Denver beat Los Angeles, which lost quarterback Justin Herbert to a broken finger on his right hand.

Wilson completed 21 of 33 passes for 224 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton in the third quarter for the Broncos (7-6), who have won six of seven.

Herbert has a fracture in his right index finger, coach Brandon Staley said. He was 9 of 17 for 96 yards with an interception before being injured in the second quarter, apparently while he was taken down awkwardly by Denver’s Zach Allen after throwing a pass.

Easton Stick completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards in Herbert’s place. The Chargers (5-8) have dropped four of five.

Denver’s defense had six sacks and forced a pair of turnovers.

BROWNS 31, JAGUARS 27

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns in his home debut for Cleveland, which survived a late rally by Jacksonville.

The 38-year-old Flacco, who was signed three weeks ago by the Browns (8-5), went 26 of 45 and improved to 10-2 as a starter in Cleveland. His previous wins came while playing for Baltimore and the New York Jets.

Trevor Lawrence for the Jaguars (8-5) played despite spraining his right ankle in Monday night’s loss to Cincinnati. He finished 28 of 50 for 256 yards and threw a season-high three interceptions.

Lawrence’s third TD pass — to Evan Engram with 1:33 left — pulled the Jaguars within four points. Myles Garrett then sacked Lawrence on the 2-point conversion, and the Browns recovered an onside kick.

Flacco threw two TD passes in the first half to tight end David Njoku and completed a 41-yarder to David Bell in the fourth quarter when the Jaguars gambled with an all-out blitz on fourth down.

49ERS 28, SEAHAWKS 16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel scored on a catch and a run and San Francisco beat Seattle for its 11th straight win over an NFC West opponent.

Samuel had his second straight game with multiple touchdowns to lead the 49ers (10-3) to the brink of winning back-to-back division titles for the first time since 2011-12. The Niners lead the Seahawks (6-7) and Rams by four games with four to play.

Seattle has lost four straight games for the first time in 14 seasons under Pete Carroll and has lost five in a row to the 49ers for the first time.

Brock Purdy finished 19 for 27 for a career-high 368 yards with two TDs and one interception, becoming the fourth player to complete at least 70% of his passes in seven straight games.

Christian McCaffrey finished with 153 yards from scrimmage, Samuel had 150 and Brandon Aiyuk 126 — marking just the third time in Niners history that three players had at least 125 yards in a game.

The Seahawks’ Drew Lock threw two TD passes in place of an injured Geno Smith.

JETS 30, TEXANS 6

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes in his return from a two-game benching as New York beat Houston to stop a five-game skid.

The Jets shut down the Texans’ C.J. Stroud before the star rookie quarterback left late with a concussion.

Wilson was 27 of 36 for 301 yards — his third career game of 300 or more yards — in easily his best performance of the season.

Breece Hall and Randall Cobb caught touchdown passes and Xavier Gipson ran for a score for the Jets (5-8), who reached 30 points for just the second time this season.

Stroud left with 6:30 remaining after a hit by Quinnen Williams. Davis Mills replaced him.

Stroud, who came in leading the NFL in yards passing, was 10 of 23 for a season-low 91 yards. The Texans (7-6) finished with 135 total yards and went 1 for 12 on third down.

BEARS 28, LIONS 13

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Chicago beat NFC North-leading Detroit.

Receiver DJ Moore had his first career rushing touchdown and caught a scoring pass to help the Bears (5-8) win for the third time in four games.

The Bears scored 15 points in a span of about seven minutes to break open a game that was tied at 13-all late in the third quarter. They got the payback they were seeking after giving up 17 points over the final 2:59 in a loss at Detroit three weeks earlier.

Detroit’s Jared Goff threw two interceptions, lost a fumbled snap and was sacked four times. The Lions (9-4) have lost two of three.

Fields completed 19 of 33 passes for 223 yards. He also ran for 58 yards, giving him 2,021 in his career.

BUCCANEERS 29, FALCONS 25

ATLANTA (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 31 seconds remaining, and Tampa Bay beat Atlanta to move into a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South.

The Buccaneers (6-7) sit atop the division alongside the Falcons and the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta (6-7) rallied for a 25-22 lead with a pair of TDs in the final period, including quarterback Desmond Ridder’s 6-yard scoring run with 3:23 remaining.

But Mayfield, who passed for just 144 yards, guided a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive. The biggest play was a 32-yard completion to Chris Godwin.

Atlanta had one last chance at winning it. Ridder completed a pass down the middle from the Tampa Bay 31 to Drake London, who was smothered 3 yards shy of the end zone.

BENGALS 34, COLTS 14

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jake Browning threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in his second straight outstanding performance as Cincinnati pounded Indianapolis.

With Joe Burrow out for the season because of a wrist injury, Browning has kept the Bengals (7-6) in playoff contention. He followed up a 354-yard outing in a win at Jacksonville last Monday night by completing 18 of 24 passes for 275 yards with an interception.

Indianapolis (7-6) had its four-game win streak snapped and its playoff positioning took a hit. Gardner Minshew threw for 240 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Colts, whose offense stalled after halftime.

The game was tied at 14-all at the break, but Indy’s first four second-half possessions ended with two punts, a pick thrown by Minshew and a failed fourth-down attempt. Meanwhile, the Bengals scored on their first two drives of the second half.

SAINTS 28, PANTHERS 6

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek Carr returned from a recent concussion and upper-body injuries to throw touchdown passes to Chris Olave and Jimmy Graham, and New Orleans beat NFL-worst Carolina.

Alvin Kamara ran 9 yards for a touchdown as the Saints (6-7) snapped a three-game skid and pulled into a first-place tie with Atlanta and Tampa Bay in the feeble NFC South.

The Panthers (1-12) have lost six straight for the second time this season.

Johnny Hekker’s punt attempt in the second quarter was smothered by Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell. D’Marco Jackson scooped up the ball and returned it 8 yards for a touchdown that gave New Orleans a 14-3 lead.

Carr had just 37 yards passing through three-plus quarters. He finished 18 for 26 for 119 yards.

Rookie Bryce Young’s season-long struggles continued. The first overall draft choice finished 13 of 36 for 137 yards and lost a fumble in the first half. He was sacked four times.

