Ravens TE Mark Andrews likely out for the season after injuring ankle against Bengals

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is expected to miss the rest of the season because of an…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is expected to miss the rest of the season because of an ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter of Baltimore’s 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

“Mark Andrews has a very serious ankle injury,” coach John Harbaugh said after the game. “It looks like a season-ending injury, so our prayers will be with Mark. Nobody cares more about the team and being there for the guys than Mark Andrews.”

Andrews remained down on the field after catching a 9-yard pass to the Cincinnati 4-yard line on the game’s first drive. He was able to walk off the field but very slowly, and he appeared to be putting more pressure on his left leg than his right.

Andrews went into the sideline tent and emerged moments later, still limping.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Andrews entered the game tied for fifth in the NFL with six touchdown catches.

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.