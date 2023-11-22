Ravens’ Gus Edwards, Texans’ Tank Dell among best bets to score in Week 12 of NFL season

It’s a full NFL schedule heading into Thanksgiving week. These are my best bets to find the end zone in…

It’s a full NFL schedule heading into Thanksgiving week. These are my best bets to find the end zone in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Running Back

GUS EDWARDS, RAVENS

The Ravens don’t ever seem to want Edwards to be their lead back at the start of the season, and yet by the midpoint, there he is racking up all the yards and TDs that were destined for other backs. Edwards is now second in the league in rushing TDs (10), scoring all but one of his in the past five weeks, and he’s likely to add to that total this week against a Chargers team that’s our 10th-best matchup for opposing RBs. With a 46.05% TD dependency and -125 Vegas odds to score, the best odds that were given to a player this week, Edwards is a legitimate best bet.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, 49ERS

McCaffrey is third in the league in rushing TDs (nine), but his five additional receiving TDs make him the league leader when it comes to total TDs for running backs. He’ll look to maintain that lead this week against a Seahawks team that’s our seventh-best matchup for opposing RBs, having allowed 12 TDs to RBs this season, tied for fourth most. McCaffrey also has the highest snap count (85%) for a runner over the past four weeks, justifying his -125 odds to Vegas score. Rely on him with confidence.

DAVID MONTGOMERY, LIONS

Montgomery hasn’t missed a beat since his two-game absence, scoring in both weeks since his return. He’s up to eight rushing scores on the season, good for fourth in the league. His opponent this week, the Packers, are our eighth-best matchup for opposing runners, and with that comes with -125 Vegas odds for Montgomery to find the end zone.

Wide Receiver

CEEDEE LAMB, COWBOYS

Lamb does everything for the Cowboys offense, including score most of the TDs. He has six this season. He’ll get his best possible matchup of the season thus far this week in the form of the Washington secondary. The Commanders are tied with the Eagles for most receiving TDs by WRs (15) allowed this season. With -105 Vegas odds to reach the end zone and a 25.59% TD dependency, Lamb is one of the better bets you can make to score this week.

STEFON DIGGS, BILLS

Diggs has been in a bit of a slump these past few weeks. He’s got an excellent opportunity to bounce back this week against an Eagles team that’s our second-best matchup for WRs in the league going in. Diggs has at least 100 yards or a score against every top-15 matchup he’s had this season, so that bodes well for his chances here. Vegas agrees, as they’ve given him -105 odds to score, the best odds given a WR this week.

TANK DELL, TEXANS

Dell has scored at least once in each of his past three games, and he’s primed to do it at least once more this week against Jacksonville. The Jaguars are our sixth-best matchup for opposing WRs, allowing 11 receiving TDs to WRs, third most in the league. What helps his chances is that the Jaguars are also a top-10 defense when it comes to defending the run, so the Texans are inclined to continue their heavy passing game. With a 34.03% TD dependency going in, Dell is a strong contender to find the end zone.

