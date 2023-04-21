Ravens’ stadium to keep M&T Bank name through 2037 under new agreement

The Baltimore Ravens' home stadium will continue to be known as M&T Bank Stadium after the NFL team and the bank agreed to extend their naming rights deal through the 2037 season.

It’s the second time that both sides have agreed to extend their partnership as the current deal was set to expire after the 2027 season. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The partnership between M&T and the Ravens has worked so well for so long because the organizations share similar values of integrity, determination and teamwork and a common mission to make Baltimore better,” Augie Chiasera, M&T Bank’s regional president for Greater Baltimore, said in a statement.

The news comes almost two decades to the day after the bank got the naming rights to the stadium, which is also called “The Bank.” Since that time, the Ravens and M&T worked together with several business, community and elected officials on community-service projects in the Baltimore area.

“That commitment will continue as part of the organizations’ partnership extension and include additional investments in providing financial education programs to Greater Baltimore students each year,” the team said in a news release.

The deal retains one of the few longest stadium naming rights deals in the NFL. Longer rights deals include Ford Field (home of the Detroit Lions), FedEx Field (home of the Washington Commanders), Gillette Stadium (home of the New England Patriots) and Raymond James Stadium (home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

“Their commitment is so much deeper than the name on a stadium. They have impacted countless individuals and organizations with exceptional compassion, and I couldn’t be happier with our relationship,” said Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

“We take great pride in our collaboration with M&T Bank, because our efforts are built on mutual respect and a meaningful connection to the community.”