Giants punter Jamie Gillan still in UK, but expected back

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 12:13 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants expect punter Jamie Gillan to be back at practice in a couple of days once a passport issue in the United Kingdom is resolved.

Gillan, who was born in Scotland, was forced to remain in the U.K. after the Giants’ 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday.

Gillan is in his first season with the Giants (4-1). He has punted 21 times for a 51-yard average with a 41.6-yard net.

Being a punter, Gillan could easily practice only one day this week and be ready for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2).

