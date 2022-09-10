September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens rule out T…

Ravens rule out T Ronnie Stanley for opener against Jets

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 4:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets.

The Ravens announced Saturday that Stanley would not make the trip with the team to face the Jets. He played only one game last season and is still trying to work his way back from ankle problems.

Stanley, a 2019 All-Pro, finished the 2020 season on injured reserve and hardly has played since then.

Ja’Wuan James, himself returning from an Achilles tendon injury that kept him out all of last season, is next up on the depth chart at left tackle.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up