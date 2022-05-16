RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens sign former Dolphins…

Ravens sign former Dolphins LB Vince Biegel

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 8:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel (47) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed linebacker Vince Biegel on Monday.

Biegel played five games last season for the Miami Dolphins. He also started 10 games for Miami in 2019. Prior to that, he played for the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.

Biegel had 2 1/2 sacks during that 2019 season, along with the only interception of his career so far.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

Herndon’s ManTech to be acquired by Carlyle Group for $4.2 billion

Space National Guard still up in the air but lawmakers want to move forward

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up