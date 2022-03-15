RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Report: Safety Marcus Williams agrees to five-year deal with Ravens

Logan Reardon

March 15, 2022, 1:10 PM

The Ravens are fortifying their secondary, adding safety Marcus Williams into the fold.

Formerly with the Saints, the 25-year-old Williams reportedly agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with Baltimore, including $37 million guaranteed. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter reported the news.

Williams was one of the most coveted players on the market after being franchise-tagged last offseason.

In five years with the Saints, Williams has been one of the more consistent safeties in the league. He has only missed five games, and had at least two interceptions and 55 or more tackles in every year. Last season, Williams posted a career-high in total tackles with 74.

Williams should be an anchor for Baltimore’s defense, which was sorely lacking a free safety. Now, it has one of the league’s most productive at the positon.

