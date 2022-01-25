OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Report: Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh nearing contract extension

Logan Reardon

January 25, 2022, 1:56 PM

The Baltimore Ravens and John Harbaugh reportedly are closing in on a contract extension.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley first reported the news, saying that the deal should be completed in the coming weeks.

Harbaugh signed a four-year contract in 2019, meaning his deal was set to expire after the 2022 season.

The 59-year-old head coach has been with the Ravens since 2008, compiling a 137-88 record in 14 seasons. Baltimore has made the playoffs nine times during Harbaugh’s tenure, winning Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 against his brother John Harbaugh and the San Francisco 49ers.

This past season didn’t go as smoothly for the Ravens, as the teams battled injuries and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

