Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson expected to practice for Ravens

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 1:30 PM

The Baltimore Ravens were expecting Lamar Jackson back at practice Wednesday after the star quarterback missed two games with an ankle injury.

Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson would likely practice on a limited basis. The Ravens also activated five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list: linebackers Tyus Bowser, Justin Houston, Chris Board and Kristian Welch, as well as safety Geno Stone.

Tyler Huntley, who played two weekends ago in Jackson’s place but missed last weekend’s game after landing on the COVID-19 list, is still on that list. Harbaugh expects him back soon, however.

“He’ll be back here, should be back in here tomorrow,” Harbaugh said.

Josh Johnson started at quarterback for the Ravens last weekend in a 41-21 loss at Cincinnati. Baltimore (8-7) is still in the hunt for a postseason spot, but the Ravens have lost four in a row as injuries and COVID-19-related absences have piled up.

Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

