Ravens promote Ogbuehi to 53-man roster

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 4:37 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have promoted tackle Cedric Ogbuehi from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The team announced the move Saturday, a day before the Ravens host the Minnesota Vikings.

The 29-year-old Ogbuehi has played one game this season, starting for the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 3 against San Francisco. He was released by Seattle and signed to Baltimore’s practice squad late last month.

