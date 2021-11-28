HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Campbell inactive for Ravens against Cleveland running game

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 7:17 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell is inactive for Sunday night’s game against Cleveland.

Campbell missed practice this week because of a concussion, and his absence is a blow to Baltimore in this matchup against the NFL’s top-ranked rushing offense.

The Browns activated running back Kareem Hunt (calf) and right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) from injured reserve.

Receiver Marquise Brown (thigh) is active for the Ravens after missing last weekend’s win at Chicago.

In addition to Campbell, cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (neck) and Chris Westry (thigh), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), receiver Miles Boykin (finger) and tight end Josh Oliver are inactive for Baltimore.

Inactive for Cleveland are: receivers Anthony Schwartz (concussion) and Rashard Higgins, fullback Andy Janovich, safety Richard LeCounte III, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, tackle James Hudson III and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.

