Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens activate Le'Veon Bell,…

Ravens activate Le’Veon Bell, put Wolfe on injured reserve

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Le’Veon Bell from the practice squad and put defensive end Derek Wolfe on injured reserve Saturday.

The Ravens play at Denver on Sunday.

Bell was one of three prominent veterans Baltimore brought in to help the backfield after injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman have played already for the Ravens, and now Bell is active.

Baltimore also activated defensive back Kevon Seymour and tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad.

Wolfe has been dealing with back and hip injuries.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up