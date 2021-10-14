Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson misses practice because of illness

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 7:17 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed practice Thursday for the Baltimore Ravens because of an illness.

Jackson was listed on the team’s injury report. He’s missed practice time previously this season but hasn’t missed any of Baltimore’s five games.

Tackles Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and Alejandro Villanueva (knee) did not practice either, and neither did defensive tackle Brandon Williams (rest) or receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh).

Safeties DeShon Elliott (quad) and Geno Stone (thigh) were limited in practice.

The Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

