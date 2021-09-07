Report: Ravens sign Le’Veon Bell to practice squad after Dobbins, Hill injuries

The Ravens have signed Le'Veon Bell to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Baltimore worked out Bell and Devonta Freeman on Monday before signing Bell on Tuesday with the expectation that he’ll be added to the 53-man roster once he’s fully acclimated to his new squad.

Bell arrives as the Ravens are scrambling to replace a couple of season-ending injuries to their backfield just ahead of the 2021 season. After starting back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in a crushing hit against Washington in Baltimore’s preseason finale, up-and-coming rusher Justice Hill suffered a torn Achilles at a practice last week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Bell had his most productive seasons in the AFC North against the Ravens’ arch-rivals, Pittsburgh and now is looking to rejuvenate his career with the Ravens’ run-centric offense. After three Pro Bowls and a couple of First Team All-Pro seasons with the Steelers, a contract dispute ended his stay in the division.

But 18 months after signing his four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets, Bell was waived last October. He then rushed for 254 yards and a couple touchdowns in nine games for Kansas City, though he didn’t play much in the postseason.