Ravens promote Devonta Freeman to active roster

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 8:00 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens promoted running back Devonta Freeman to the active roster Thursday.

Freeman was one of three big-name veterans the Ravens brought in after losing J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for the season with injuries. Freeman and Le’Veon Bell were on the practice squad and didn’t play in Baltimore’s season-opening loss to Las Vegas. Latavius Murray ran for 28 yards on 10 carries.

Ty’Son Williams rushed for 65 yards on nine carries in his NFL debut, so it’s unclear how much the Ravens will ask Freeman to do.

The Ravens also announced Thursday that they have signed tackle Foster Sarell to the practice squad.

