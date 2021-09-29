Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens activate Bateman, Boykin,…

Ravens activate Bateman, Boykin, Madubuike and Houston

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Baltimore Ravens activated receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin from injured reserve Wednesday and activated defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and linebacker Justin Houston from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bateman, a first-round draft pick this year, had been out with groin problems, and Boykin had a hamstring injury.

The moves left only linebacker Jaylon Ferguson on the COVID-19 list for Baltimore. The Ravens play at Denver this weekend.

The Ravens were hoping Bateman, a former Minnesota star, would be a key addition to their receiving corps this year, but he’s been unable to contribute so far. He caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards for the Gophers in 2019.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State, Commerce data strategies underpin broader agency goals

Defense bill set to deal civilian cyber agency a big power boost

Coast Guard says 2022 budget is the right path to recapitalization

Questions persist about federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up