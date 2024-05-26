Live Radio
White Sox bring home losing streak into matchup against the Orioles

The Associated Press

May 26, 2024, 4:00 AM

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo begins to celebrate his three-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Baltimore Orioles (32-18, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-38, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-0, 2.41 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); White Sox: Garrett Crochet (5-4, 3.75 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -163, White Sox +137; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to stop their three-game home skid with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Chicago has a 10-17 record in home games and a 15-38 record overall. The White Sox are 12-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore has a 32-18 record overall and a 15-8 record on the road. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.36 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has seven doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .327 for the White Sox. Nicky Lopez is 12-for-36 with a double over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has a .296 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has seven doubles and nine home runs. Gunnar Henderson is 10-for-35 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .223 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

