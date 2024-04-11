Orioles acquire reliever Yohan Ramírez from Mets for cash

The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-handed reliever Yohan Ramírez from the New York Mets for cash on Thursday.

New York Mets relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez (46) leaves the game with manager Carlos Mendoza, left, after being ejected during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP/Frank Franklin II) New York Mets relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez (46) leaves the game with manager Carlos Mendoza, left, after being ejected during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP/Frank Franklin II) BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-handed reliever Yohan Ramírez from the New York Mets for cash on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Ramírez was 0-1 with an 11.81 ERA in three appearances this season for New York, which designated him for assignment on Monday.

For his career, he has a 4.31 ERA in 105 appearances over five seasons for Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, the Chicago White Sox and the Mets. Ramírez was signed out of the Dominican Republic by Houston in 2016, and the Mariners later acquired him in the Rule 5 draft.

