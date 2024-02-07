Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles acquire utilityman Nick…

Orioles acquire utilityman Nick Maton from the Tigers for cash

The Associated Press

February 7, 2024, 8:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired utilityman Nick Maton from the Detroit Tigers for cash Wednesday night.

Maton hit .173 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 93 games for the Tigers last season. He has played in 180 major league games in three seasons with the Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Maton was part of Philadelphia’s World Series roster two seasons ago when the Phillies lost to Houston.

The Phillies drafted Maton in the seventh round in 2017.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Baltimore Orioles | MLB News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up