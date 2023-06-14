Live Radio
Toronto’s José Berríos has no-hit bid end in 7th inning

The Associated Press

June 14, 2023, 8:52 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos had his bid for a no-hitter end in the seventh inning on a single by Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman.

Berríos had allowed only a walk and hit a batter with a pitch Wednesday night before Rutschman led off the seventh with a soft liner that fell in front of center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

The Blue Jays led the Orioles 1-0 on a home run by George Springer in the sixth.

Berríos retired the first 13 batters before Austin Hays walked on a full count with one out in the fifth. Aaron Hicks then popped out and Hays was caught stealing.

In the sixth, Berríos struck out the first two batters before hitting Ramón Urías with a pitch with two outs. He then struck out Gunnar Henderson looking.

