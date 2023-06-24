Orioles activate outfielder Cedric Mullins from injured list

The Baltimore Orioles reinstated outfielder Cedric Mullins from the injured list before their game Saturday against Seattle.

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins runs out a fly out against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Baltimore. The Rangers won 5-3. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez)

Mullins had been out since late May because of a right groin strain. He was in the starting lineup as the designated hitter, batting leadoff.

Baltimore also recalled left-hander Bruce Zimmermann from Norfolk and optioned right-hander Logan Gillaspie and infielder Josh Lester to the Triple-A farm team.

Mullins was hitting .263 with eight home runs, 39 RBIs and 13 steals when he got hurt. Despite being without him for more than three weeks, the Orioles shave the third-best record in the American League. Baltimore signed veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks, who has played well since joining the team.

