Rule 5 Draft List

San Diego (AP) — Selections from the Rule 5 draft for 2022 listed by team: name: position: and team selected from:
|Major League Phase
|Round 1
1. Nationals: Thad Ward, RHP (Red Sox)
2. Athletics: Bryan Noda, 1B (Dodgers)
3. Pirates: Jose Hernandez, LHP (Dodgers)
4. Reds: Blake Sabel, OF (Pirates)
5. Tigers: Mason Englert, RHP (Rangers)
6. Rockies: Kevin Kelly, RHP (Guardians)
7. Marlins: RHp Nic Enright, RHP (Guardians)
8. White Sox: RHP Nick Avila, RHP (Giants)
9. Orioles: Andrew Politi, RHP (Red Sox)
10. Brewers: Gus Varland RHP, (Dodgers)
11. Phillies: Noah Song, RHP (Red Sox)
12. Padres: Jose Lopez, LHP (Rays)
13. Mariners: Chris Clarke, RHP (Cubs)
14. Cardinals: Wilking Rodriguez, RHP (Yankees)
15. Mets: Zach Green, RHP (Yankees)
|Triple A Phase
|Round 1
1. Athletics: Joelvis Del Rosario, RHP (Pirates)
2. Pirates: Wei-Chieh Huang, RHP (Giants)
3. Reds: Kyle Glogoski, RHP (Phillies)
4. Royals: Shervyen Newton, SS (Phillies)
5. Tigers: Layne Henderson, RHP (Astros)
6. Rockies: Eli Lingos, LHP (Guardians)
7. Marlins: Dane Myers, 3B (Tigers)
8. Angels: Ronaldo Flores, C (Giants)
9. Diamondbacks: Taylor Rashi, RHP (Giants)
10. Cubs: Jose Aquino, LHP (Mariners)
11. Twins: Armani Smith, OF (Giants)
12. Red Sox: Joe Jacques, LHP Pirates)
13. White Sox: Ernesto Jaquez, RHP (Astros)
14. Orioles: Alfred Vega, RHP (Yankees)
15. Brewers: Isaac Collins, 2B (Rockies)
16. Rays: Hector Perez, RHP (Orioles)
17. Phillies: Pedro Martinez, SS (Rays)
18. Padres: Evan Mendoza, 3B (Cardinals)
19. Mariners: Francisco Tostado, 1B (Giants)
20. Guardians: Bradley Hanner, RHP (Twins)
21. Blue Jays: Kekai Rios, C (Dodgers)
22. Cardinals: Jose Alvarez, C (Astros)
23. Yankees: Pablo Mujica, LHP (Royals)
24. Mets: Wilkin Ramos, RHP (Pirates)
25. Braves: Domingo Gonzalez, RHP (Pirates)
26. Astros: Max Roberts, LHP (Mariners)
27. Dodgers: Yon Castro, RHP (Yankees)
|Round 2
29. Pirates: Joshua Palacios, OF (Nationals)
30. Reds: Brooks Crawford, RHP (Giants)
31. Rockies: Nicholas Kuzia, RHP (Tigers)
32. Marlins: Austin Roberts, RHP (Pirates)
33. Angels: Jared Oliva, OF (Pirates)
34. Diamondbacks: Denny Larrondo, RHP (Yankees)
35. Cubs: Nick Burdi, RHP (Padres)
36. Twins: Yohander Martinez, SS (Astros)
37. Red Sox: Ryan Miller, RHP (Yankees)
38. Orioles: Trey McGough, LHP (Pirates)
39. Rays: Enmanuel Mejia, RHP (Pirates)
40. Phillies: Yoniel Ramirez, RHP (Giants)
41. Mariners: Logan Warmoth, SS (Blue Jays)
42. Guardians: Michael Berglund, C (Rays)
43. Cardinals: Brandon Komar, RHP (Padres)
44. Mets: Agustin Ruiz, OF (Padres)
45. Astros: Bryan King, LHP (Cubs)
46. Dodgers: Carlo Reyes, RHP (Phillies)
|Round 3
47. Marlins: Cristian Charle, RHP (Pirates)
48. Angels: Riley Unroe, SS (Mariners)
49. Diamondbacks: Peter Solomon, RHP (Pirates)
50. Cubs: Jefferson Encarnacion, OF (Phillies)
51. Twins: Yoyner Fajardo, INF (Pirates)
52. Orioles: Randy Florentino, C (Rangers)
53. Rays: Nelson Alvarez, RHP (Yankees)
54. Phillies: Zach Linginfelter, RHP (Angels)
55. Guardians: Justin Lewis, RHP (Diamondbacks)
56. Cardinals: Jose Martinez, RHP (Dodgers)
57. Mets: Jonathan Arauz, 2B (Orioles)
58. Astros: Manuel Urias, RHP (Phillies)
59. Dodgers: Josh Stowers, OF (Rangers)
|Round 4
60. Angels: Willian Suarez, RHP (Giants)
61. Twins: Seth Nordlin, RHP (Rangers)
62. Phillies: Cameron Cannon, SS (Red Sox)
63. Cardinals: Ryan Shreve, RHP (Twins)
64. Mets: Mateo Gil, SS (Rockies)
65. Astros: Luis Rodriguez, LHP (Cubs)
|Round 5
66. Phillies: Trey Cobb, RHP (Mets)
|Round 6
67. Phillies: Cody Roberts, C (Orioles)
|Round 7
68. Phillies: Oliver Dunn, INF (Yankees)
