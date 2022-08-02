WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Rays trade OF Brett Phillips to Baltimore for cash

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 6:15 PM

The Tampa Bay Rays traded outfielder Brett Phillips to the Baltimore Orioles for cash on Tuesday.

Phillips, designated for assignment Monday, grew up in Seminole, Florida, and was a Rays fan.

In 75 games with Tampa Bay this season, Phillips hit .147 with five homers and 14 RBIs. He also was 7 for 7 on stolen base attempts. A strong defensive player, he struck out 85 times in 184 at-bats.

Phillips is best known for a game-winning hit in the 2020 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and his excited celebration that followed.

