Rays trade OF Brett Phillips to Baltimore for cash

The Tampa Bay Rays traded outfielder Brett Phillips to the Baltimore Orioles for cash on Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Rays traded outfielder Brett Phillips to the Baltimore Orioles for cash on Tuesday.

Phillips, designated for assignment Monday, grew up in Seminole, Florida, and was a Rays fan.

In 75 games with Tampa Bay this season, Phillips hit .147 with five homers and 14 RBIs. He also was 7 for 7 on stolen base attempts. A strong defensive player, he struck out 85 times in 184 at-bats.

Phillips is best known for a game-winning hit in the 2020 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and his excited celebration that followed.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.