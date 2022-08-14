WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle out of lineup due to sore hand

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 2:02 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle was out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay one day after being hit on his left hand by pitched ball.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Mountcastle is day to day.

Mountcastle was struck by a pitch from former Oriole Jimmy Yacabonis with two outs in the ninth inning in Tampa Bay’s 8-2 win on Saturday.

“His hand is pretty sore,” Hyde said. “Hopefully he feels better as the day goes on today. He’s getting some treatment.”

Mountcastle is hitting .253 with 15 homers and 55 RBIs for the Orioles, who are in the mix for an AL wild card after going 52-110 last season.

