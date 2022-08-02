Mateo’s 2 homers, 5 RBIs power Orioles past Rangers 8-2

Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles defeat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night.

Batting ninth in the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBIs. He has 10 homers and 32 RBIs this season.

Texas starter Spencer Howard (2-3) retired the first six Baltimore batters. He hit Ramon Urias with a pitch leading off the third inning and walked rookie Terrin Vavra before giving up Mateo’s first homer on an 0-2 pitch.

Adley Rutschman singled home a fourth run, and the lead grew to 5-0 on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Mountcastle.

Winning pitcher Jordan Lyles (8-8) allowed one run and scattered seven hits over 6 1/3 innings against his former team. After Lyles’ two seasons with Texas, the Orioles signed him last November as a free agent. He lost his shutout bid in the fifth when Marcus Semien’s two-out single scored Meibrys Viloria from second base.

Viloria scored both Texas runs. He hit his second homer this season leading off the ninth against left-hander Nick Vespi.

Viloria also doubled in the second and singled in the fifth against Lyles.

Dillon Tate relieved with two runners on in the seventh and kept the Rangers from scoring.

Howard exited after allowing back-to-back doubles to Rutschman and Anthony Santander to open the fifth.

Baltimore right-hander Felix Bautista entered in the ninth with two outs and two on. Bautista struck out Leody Taveras to end the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: INF/OF Brad Miller (neck strain) played third base for Double-A Frisco and went 0 for 4. He started a double play and committed a throwing error. Miller had played one prior rehab with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday. … OF Adolis Garcia was not in the starting lineup, but manager Chris Woodward said he was merely resting Garcia, who had played 98 of the first 102 games this season. He pinch-hit for Kole Calhoun in the eighth inning and struck out.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-4, 7.01 ERA) starts Wednesday afternoon as Baltimore tries to complete a three-game sweep.

Rangers: All-Star LHP Martin Perez (9-2, 2.52) goes for his 10th consecutive win.

