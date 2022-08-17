WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Jays RHP Stripling loses perfect game on Mullins hit in 7th

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 5:04 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling lost his bid for a perfect game when Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins singled to center on the first pitch of the seventh inning.

Stripling was activated from the injured list before Wednesday’s game. He had been sidelined by a sore right hip.

The 32-year-old Stripling was replaced by Yimi Garcia with one out in the seventh. He matched a season high by striking out seven.

Orioles right-hander Austin Voth held Toronto hitless until Danny Jansen’s two-out single in the third.

There was no score in the game going into the bottom of the seventh.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

