RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia forces attacking along east front | Food insecurity crisis | Ukrainian pride at Boston Marathon
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Lowrie, Puk, Trevino among…

Lowrie, Puk, Trevino among 6 A’s added to COVID-19 IL

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 8:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Infielder Jed Lowrie and relievers A.J. Puk and Lou Trivino were among six players added to the COVID-19 injured list by the Oakand Athletics before their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Reliever Kirby Snead, infielder Chad Pinder and catcher Austin Allen also were put on the COVID-19 IL and joined outfielder Scott Piscotty, placed on the list on Friday.

“We definitely have been faced with some challenges.” A’s rookie manager Mark Kotsay said. “I think the way you handle those challenges enables you to get through them quicker, take it on and move forward. The game of baseball, any sport really, is a reflection of life. And so my message is always: stay positive, optimism wins.”

Pitcher Sam Selman and infielders Nick Allen and Christian Lopes were added to the A’s active roster as substitute players.

Oakland went 5-5 on its opening trip.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up