RHP Jordan Lyles, Orioles finalize $7 million, 1-year deal

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 10:26 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Free agent pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $7 million, one-year contract on Saturday night.

Lyles went 10-13 with a 5.15 ERA for the Texas Rangers last season. The right-hander joins a Baltimore staff that posted a 5.84 ERA last year, by far the worst in the major leagues.

The 31-year-old Lyles is entering his 12th big league season. He spent three years with the Houston Astros to begin his career, then pitched for Colorado, San Diego, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh before spending the past two seasons with the Rangers.

Lyles set career highs in starts (30) and innings (180) last season.

The deal is worth $5.5 million in 2022, plus a $500,000 signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office. It includes an $11 million team option for 2023 or a $1 million buyout.

Lyles would receive a $500,000 assignment bonus if traded.

