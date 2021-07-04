Orioles’ Cedric Mullins named to first MLB All-Star roster

Cedric Mullins will represent the Baltimore Orioles at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver.

Cedric Mullins receives first MLB All-Star nod originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 26-year-old was announced as a reserve on Sunday after batting .313 through 82 games with the Orioles and leading all American League outfielders in OPS (.916).

In his fourth season in the majors, Mullins has been an offensive force for the Orioles (27-57) after struggling some in 2020 but especially the year before, 2019. In speaking to reporters on Sunday, he explained that his selection was a reflection of the effort he put in after that season 2019 campaign.

“I knew that I was gonna have some bounce back,” Mullins said on Sunday. “[2019] was just a really tough year for me. I know that I’ve had success in the past. I think it was a testament to all the work that I’ve put in and just kind of narrowing in on what I needed to improve on to be more consistent in the big leagues.”

Mullins finished behind Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Teoscar Hernández, Byron Buxton and Michael Brantley in AL outfielder voting. Trout, who was voted to start by fans, is expected to miss the game after suffering a right calf strain, leaving a potential pathway for Mullins to start on July 13.

After his first All-Star selection, however, Mullins is just grateful for the platform to showcase his ability.

“Just hoping to show what I’ve always done,” Mullins said. “Just someone that goes out and plays hard.”

Despite his two home runs, the Orioles fell 6-5 to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.