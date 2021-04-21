CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles RF Anthony Santander…

Orioles RF Anthony Santander goes on IL with ankle sprain

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 1:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander went on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle and is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks, manager Brandon Hyde said.

Santander was hurt running the bases in the first inning of Tuesday’s game at Miami. X-rays were negative, and Hyde was relieved by a diagnosis.

“I was really pleased with the results we got,” he said. “I was thinking the worst.”

The Orioles recalled outfielder Ryan McKenna from the alternate training site at Double-A Bowie.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

FCC explores 'additional consequences' for banned IT vendors to secure supply chains

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

Navy, Coast Guard consider network tech to hedge against illegal fishing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up