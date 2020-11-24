Report: Orioles have shown interest in free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig

Report: Orioles have shown interest in Yasiel Puig originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington The Baltimore Orioles missed out on…

Report: Orioles have shown interest in Yasiel Puig originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Orioles missed out on Yasiel Puig in 2020, but it appears the team may be gearing up to make another run at the free-agent outfielder for 2021.

The Orioles are among the teams that have recently shown interest in signing the soon to be 30-year-old Puig, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox are considering him as well.

As mentioned above, Puig was pursued by the Orioles during the shortened 2020 MLB season, but Baltimore lost out to the Atlanta Braves. However, a positive coronavirus test shortly after Puig agreed to terms resulted in the deal falling through and Puig not playing at all last season.

Even with the time off, the outfielder could still be a solid depth piece for most teams. That includes Baltimore, who could be looking to add veterans for a cheaper price to match with their young core that will soon make its way to the major league level.

In 2019, Puig slashed .267/.327/.458 while playing for the Indians and Reds with 24 home runs and 84 RBI, and those numbers are more or less what he has produced in recent years. Puig has been unable to recapture his success from his rookie season in 2012 in which he hit .319 and his All-Star season in 2013.

Puig, however, is dealing with an off-the-field situation that could impact how teams approach him this offseason. The seven-year veteran was reportedly recently sued by a woman for alleged sexual assault at the Staples Center in 2018.