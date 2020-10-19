Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman goes viral again with TikTok music video

Adley Rutschman did it again. The Orioles prospect seemingly has a knack for getting hits at the plate as well as knowing what will be a hit on social media after one of his TikTok videos blew up over the weekend.

Adley Rutschman goes viral again with TikTok music video originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Adley Rutschman did it again.

The Orioles prospect seemingly has a knack for getting hits at the plate as well as knowing what will be a hit on social media after one of his TikTok videos blew up over the weekend.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Rutschman threw it back to the 2000s with a mini-music video set to Aly & AJ’s 2007 hit, “Potential Breakup Song.” It featured Rutschman and three of his teammates lip-syncing and acting out part of the song in the locker room, using a bottle for a prop phone. The video received 5.3 million views and almost 900K likes in two days.

In July, Rutschman previously made waves on social media when his comment on “The Bachelor” star Madison Prewett’s Instagram post went viral, catching the eye of Prewett herself.

Roses are red, violets are blue, whoever finishes this best, dinner on me for two

A post shared by Madison Prewett (@madiprew) on Jul 29, 2020 at 6:38pm PDT

Rutschman finished the poem, writing, “roses are red, violets are blue… I’ll change your last name to Rutschman from Prew,” leading Prewett to reply, “woah this is moving really fast….. first I need to know how do u say that last name.” (Fair point, Madi – it’s pronounced “Rutch-man”).

Rutschman was assigned to the team’s alternate training site for the 2020 season, which ended in September. Orioles fans will have to wait until next spring to see if this catcher is as good at catching throws as catching fans on social media.