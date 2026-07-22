Ex-Socceroos captain Paul Wade says he has probable CTE, urges no heading for junior players

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Former Australia soccer captain Paul Wade says he has been diagnosed with probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy…

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Former Australia soccer captain Paul Wade says he has been diagnosed with probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and has renewed his calls for all players under the age of 12 to be banned from heading the ball.

Wade, who played 84 internationals for Australia, on Wednesday said he realizes his memory is fading and he is experiencing mood swings due to repeated head injuries he experienced during his soccer career.

While it can only be definitively diagnosed by an autopsy after death, Wade received a diagnosis of suspected CTE in late 2024 following the presentation of neurological symptoms. Then late last year following a subsequent neurological assessment and specialist evaluation, Wade was diagnosed with probable CTE.

“Football gave me so much. It gave me a life, a career, incredible experiences and the privilege of representing Australia,” the 64-year-old Wade said. “But I also must be honest about the challenges I now face and the uncertainty that comes with living with a neurodegenerative condition.

“I know my memory’s going. And I’ve been told by a number of people I’ve become a little bit short-tempered.”

Wade said he doesn’t want to discourage anyone from playing soccer.

“But we do need to understand more about the long-term effects of repeated head impacts and make sure that players, families and the game have the information and support they need to protect future generations,” Wade said.

Dr. Rowena Mobbs, Wade’s neurologist and one of Australia’s leading concussion and CTE experts, has recommended a reduction in heading at the junior level.

“As a neurologist, I call for a reduction in heading for players, including removing all heading under 12,” Mobbs said. “You only get one brain.”

Wade’s story is explored in a new mini documentary produced by Professional Footballers Australia, in which he reflects on his football career.

PFA chief executive Beau Busch said Wade’s decision to share his experience was an important act of leadership.

“Australian football must proactively pursue being Australia’s safest sport,” Busch said in a PFA release. “That means tackling the issue of brain injury, through better policies, research, education and support for former players.”

Awareness of CTE and concussion has grown since players in contact football sports, including the National Football League in the United States and rugby union in Britain, launched concussion lawsuits.

The Rugby World Cup took place in 2023 against the backdrop of a concussion lawsuit in Britain that had similarities to the lawsuit settled by the NFL in 2013, at a likely cost of more than $1 billion.

In April, a postmortem examination showed a New Zealand professional rugby player who died by suspected suicide last year had advanced CTE. Rugby league legend Wally Lewis is another high-profile Australian sportsperson diagnosed with probable CTE.

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