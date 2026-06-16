Twenty years after playing in the World Cup for Australia, Popovic is now guiding the Socceroos

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Maybe when Australia’s World Cup journey is over, Tony Popovic can reflect on his legacy…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Maybe when Australia’s World Cup journey is over, Tony Popovic can reflect on his legacy with the Socceroos.

For now, though, the United States awaits.

Popovic is back at the World Cup as Australia’s head coach, 20 years after he played for the Socceroos at the sport’s premier tournament.

Australia made a statement in its Group D opener, defeating Turkey 2-0 on Saturday night in Vancouver, British Columbia. Turkey, making its return to the World Cup for the first time in 24 years, was widely considered the stronger side going into the match.

“I think, as a coach, you’re proud of the group, you’re proud of the staff, you’re proud that you made so many people happy in the stands. You don’t really reflect too much on what it does for you, but I think that’s normal for a coach, because you’re already thinking, is there anyone that’s injured?” Popovic said. “We need to recover well, and we need to get the boys focused quickly on the next challenge. So personally, of course, I’m proud, but maybe one day in the future I can look back on this and reflect and remember, and it’ll probably be a very special moment for me, my family.”

The Socceroos, training during the World Cup in Oakland, California, head to Seattle on Friday to face the United States, which also won its opener 4-1 over Paraguay to assume the top spot in the group standings.

Popovic was a defender for the Socceroos, earning the nickname “The Enforcer.” Detail oriented, he was known for his focus not just on the field, but also on nutrition, training and recovery — attributes he brings to the team as coach.

He made 58 appearances and scored eight goals with the national team during his playing career. He announced his retirement shortly after the World Cup in 2006, when Australia lost to eventual champion Italy in the round of 16. Popovic scored in a friendly against Paraguay in his final appearance with the squad that year.

On the club side, he was best known for a lengthy stint with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

Following his playing career, he became an assistant with Sydney in the Australian top tier before taking over as the inaugural head coach of Western Sydney Wanderers. He guided the Wanderers to the Asian Champions League title in 2014, becoming the first Australian club to win that continental tournament. More recently he was coach of the Melbourne Victory until taking over the Socceroos in September 2024 when Graham Arnold resigned following a pair of poor results.

“He challenges me a lot, not just on the pitch, but I think off the pitch, as a professional, and even just as a man,” Australia goalkeeper Paul Izzo said during camp earlier this month. “For that, I’m extremely grateful. He’s a coach that I tend to really respond well with. Sometimes it may seem quite intense, that’s what I prefer.”

Football Australia gave Popovic a contract extension before his first game in charge at a World Cup.

Popovic responded by making some bold moves with his starting lineup against Turkey, starting 22-year-old Patrick Beach in goal over Mathew Ryan, who has played 104 times for Australia. He also left veteran midfielder Jackson Irvine on the bench and had 10 players on World Cup debut in the starting lineup.

Afterward Popovic said the win was great for the young Socceroos’ confidence, while at the same time admitting there’s a ways to go before they reach their full potential.

“Yes, they should get a boost, of course,” he said. “Ceiling? They’re nowhere near it, because they’re a young group with no experience in the World Cup, very limited experience playing for their national team. So their ceiling should come in four or eight years, really, most of these boys. So we know we need that, but we are delighted with the result.”

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