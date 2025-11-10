Skelton to miss Australia’s rugby tests against Ireland and France because of injury

DUBLIN (AP) — Giant lock Will Skelton has been ruled out of the Australia’s final two tests of its European…

DUBLIN (AP) — Giant lock Will Skelton has been ruled out of the Australia’s final two tests of its European tour after sustaining an ankle injury on club duty in France over the weekend.

The Wallabies have lost both of their matches so far — against England and, more surprisingly, Italy on Saturday — and will have been hoping to have Skelton, who is 2.03 meters tall and weighs 135 kilograms (6-foot-8, 298 pounds), available for the remaining games against Ireland on Saturday and France on Nov. 22.

However, Skelton was hurt playing for La Rochelle against Toulon in the Top 14 and Australia said in an injury update Monday that he would be “unavailable for the team’s final two tests of 2025.”

Australia also said versatile back James O’Connor has joined the squad in Dublin to help the Wallabies prepare for the Ireland game.

