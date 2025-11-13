Mark Wood leaves Ashes warmup match with hamstring stiffness

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Fast bowler Mark Wood experienced “stiffness in his hamstring” on the first day of England’s only…

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Fast bowler Mark Wood experienced “stiffness in his hamstring” on the first day of England’s only warmup match before the Ashes series begins next week in Australia, the team said Thursday.

Wood bowled eight overs – a pre-planned amount, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board — before leaving the field at Perth’s Lilac Hill in the tour match against the England Lions.

The ECB said Wood “will undergo a precautionary scan” on Friday and is scheduled to bowl again Saturday.

The 35-year-old Wood has been out of action for the last nine months following knee surgery. He has been training with heavy strapping on his leg.

The first test starts Nov. 21 in Perth.

