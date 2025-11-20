Lleyton Hewitt and his son Cruz lose quarterfinal doubles match in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam singles champion Lleyton Hewitt’s return from retirement with his son Cruz in doubles at…

SYDNEY (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam singles champion Lleyton Hewitt’s return from retirement with his son Cruz in doubles at the New South Wales Open challenger tournament ended Thursday with a loss in the quarterfinals.

Former No. 1-ranked Hewitt, 44, who won the U.S. Open in 2001 and Wimbledon in 2002 and officially retired from singles in 2016, had combined with his 16-year-old son Cruz to beat Hayden Jones and Pavle Marinkov 6-1, 6-0 in a match Wednesday.

But the father-son team lost 7-5, 6-4 to Dane Sweeney and Calum Puttergill in the quarterfinals.

Lleyton Hewitt is the Davis Cup captain for Australia. Cruz Hewitt is one of three children Hewitt has with his wife, former actress Bec Hewitt.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.