Kangaroos clinch rugby league Ashes after beating England 14-4

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Second-half tries from Cameron Munster and Hudson Young ensured Australia sealed the rugby league Ashes series…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Second-half tries from Cameron Munster and Hudson Young ensured Australia sealed the rugby league Ashes series against England after a 14-4 victory at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

Australia followed last week’s win at Wembley with a commanding second-half performance to clinch the first series between the sides since 2003 with a game to spare.

It was only 4-4 at halftime after two Nathan Cleary penalties for Australia were answered by a couple of Harry Smith kicks.

But the Kangaroos showed their quality in the second half when tries from Munster and Young silenced the England supporters.

The feisty crowd was warmed up at the start by England’s Jez Litten and Australia’s Harry Grant sparking a mass melee. Australia’s Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and England’s Dominic Young were sent to the sin-bin and Cleary gave the Kangaroos an early lead.

Smith leveled after Mark Nawaqanitawase attempted a trick pass down the right which handed England possession.

Reece Walsh denied Dominic Young a corner try with a high tackle and another try-saving play by Walsh forced a double knock-on.

Cleary restored the two-point lead from a penalty conceded by Morgan Smithies in front of the posts.

England leveled again through Smith when Walsh illegally blocked debutant AJ Brimson from challenging for a high kick.

Australia made the breakthrough in the 48th minute when Munster’s carry across the England line bamboozled the defenders and he bundled over in the corner for the first try of the contest.

That try relaxed the Kangaroos and they flexed their muscles with another try six minutes later when Hudson Young took advantage of a high kick which bounced out of the arms of Tom Johnstone and he crossed the whitewash uncontested.

England was given a glimmer of hope when Walsh was sent to the sin-bin for a late challenge on Dominic Young in the in-goal area but Australia comfortably saw the game out to clinch the series.

England will have one last chance to get a win on the board when the teams meet in Leeds next Saturday.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.