England powers past the Wallabies 25-7 in the rain

LONDON (AP) — England finally beat one of the southern hemisphere heavyweights under coach Steve Borthwick when Australia succumbed 25-7 at rainy Twickenham on Saturday.

Borthwick’s rising England had knocked off Ireland and France but none of Australia, South Africa or New Zealand in his nearly three-year reign.

After leading only 10-7 at halftime, England pulled away in the second half by scoring three tries in 15 minutes after sending on five British Lions forwards off a vaunted bench.

“First game (of the November series) is notoriously a bit difficult,” England flyhalf George Ford told broadcaster TNT Sports. “There was a thunderbolt moment with the (Australia) intercept (try and) we felt dominant but you look at the scoreboard and it is only 10-7.

“The first 10 minutes of the second half were scrappy but we got there in the end.”

England extended its longest winning streak under Borthwick to eight matches — England’s best run since 2020 — with Fiji next. Australia is in Italy next weekend.

The Wallabies struggled to break England’s defense while giving England too much room. Their only try came from an intercept by winger Harry Potter and they were far more impressive in defense, especially flanker Fraser McReight, who forced at least four turnovers.

In a great display of try-line defense by both sides, England was on top at the outset, forcing early try-saving touches by Australia fullback Andrew Kellaway and captain Harry Wilson.

Then straight after the game’s first points, a Ford penalty in the 20th, a box kick by scrumhalf Alex Mitchell from England’s 22 was caught by wing Tom Roebuck on halfway and No. 8 Ben Earl had the wheels to reach the posts. Ford made it 10-0.

Australia waived a penalty kick to go for a seven-pointer but hooker Billy Pollard was stopped on the line by counterpart Jamie George.

Another superb England attack looked like finishing with Earl slashing over for a second try but he was held up by Potter.

Potter prevented another England try moments later when he intercepted Fraser Dingwall and ran 92 meters for the intercept try to leave Australia only three behind at halftime.

The second half started in the rain and England couldn’t make a dent until it sent in Lions Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Luke Cowan-Dickie for his 50th England cap, Henry Pollock and Tom Curry, who played his first match since the third Lions test in Australia three months ago.

Moments later, another Mitchell box kick was tagged by Roebuck and Pollock, with newly bleached hair, made a brilliant one-handed pick-up and scored.

Cowan-Dickie also looked to set to cross in a rolling maul but McReight forced a knock-on. But at England’s second attempt, Mitchell scored to make it 20-7.

The hosts set up another lineout 30 meters out and drove it all the way to the line for Cowan-Dickie to score their fourth and final try, and seal a first win over one of the southern hemisphere big three since July 2022.

