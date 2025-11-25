Australia opens 2026 rugby season against Ireland and France ahead of hosting 2027 World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Coming off their first winless tour of Europe since 1958 and losers of 10 of their 15…

SYDNEY (AP) — Coming off their first winless tour of Europe since 1958 and losers of 10 of their 15 matches this year, things won’t get any easier for the Wallabies to start the 2026 season.

Rugby Australia said Wednesday that the Wallabies would open their 14-test 2026 season with matches against Six Nations heavyweight and fourth-ranked Ireland, followed by fifth-ranked France the following week.

A year ahead of Australia hosting the 2027 World Cup, the Wallabies’ schedule next year also includes the new Nations Championship along with home tests against South Africa, New Zealand and Japan.

Australia is set to open its season against Ireland in Sydney on July 4, then face France a week later in Brisbane. Current head coach Joe Schmidt’s final game in charge will come against Italy on July 18 at a venue to be confirmed.

New coach Les Kiss will take over with a home-and-away series against Japan — Aug. 8 in Japan and the following week in Townsville in north Queensland state.

Then the Wallabies will head to Argentina for a two-test series against the Pumas on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.

Australia will host South Africa on Sept. 27 before the Bledisloe Cup series, with Sydney hosting the second test against New Zealand on Oct. 17.

The Wallabies’ late-season tour to Europe will consist of matches against England, Scotland and Wales on consecutive weekends in November, with the Nations Championship finals weekend ending the year.

“These matches will be critical as the Wallabies finalize their preparation for a truly remarkable 2027 campaign, which will culminate in the first Rugby World Cup in Australia in 24 years,” said Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh.

