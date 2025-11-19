A family affair: Lleyton Hewitt and son Cruz are easy doubles winners in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam singles champion Lleyton Hewitt’s return from retirement after five years was short-lived on Wednesday…

SYDNEY (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam singles champion Lleyton Hewitt’s return from retirement after five years was short-lived on Wednesday in doubles with his son Cruz, but only in the best possible way.

Former No. 1- ranked Hewitt, 44, who won the U.S. Open in 2001 and Wimbledon in 2002 and officially retired from singles in 2016, combined with his 16-year-old son Cruz to beat Australians Hayden Jones and Pavle Marinkov 6-1, 6-0 in a late afternoon match at the New South Wales Open.

The match at Ken Rosewall Arena took just 46 minutes.

Lleyton Hewitt is the current Davis Cup captain for Australia. Cruz Hewitt is one of three children Hewitt has with his wife, former Australian actress Bec Hewitt.

In the only bad tennis news for the family on the day, Cruz Hewitt, who was granted a wild card in singles, lost his earlier second-round match to qualifier Hayato Matsuoka of Japan 7-5, 3-6, 5-7.

