Wallabies unveil a revamped squad for rugby test against Japan in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — An overhauled squad led by Nick Champion de Crespigny will give Australia head coach Joe Schmidt a chance to assess the Wallabies’ depth in a one-off rugby test against Japan in Tokyo.

Champion de Crespigny, who will be playing his third test, will start as captain in a backrow featuring his Western Force teammate Carlo Tizzano and No. 8 Rob Valetini. Regular skipper Harry Wilson is on the bench as backrow cover for Saturday’s test against Japan’s National Stadium.

Ex-All Blacks frontrower Aidan Ross was also included on the bench, giving him the chance to be just the fifth man to represent both Australia and New Zealand in test rugby.

The starting front row will feature Zane Nonggorr making his first test start, combining with Angus Bell and Josh Nasser, while Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Jeremy Williams will combine in the second row.

The backline has also been revamped with Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i and Max Jorgensen rested ahead of the test against England on Nov. 2, which kicks off four consecutive tests in Europe for the Wallabies.

Dylan Pietsch will return on the wing from a broken jaw sustained in the Rugby Championship against South Africa in a back three with Corey Toole on the right wing and Andrew Kellaway at fullback.

Jake Gordon and Tane Edmed were retained in the halves, with Hunter Paisami and Josh Flook forming a new center combination.

Schmidt resisted pressure to bring Carter Gordon straight back into the match-day squad within weeks of returning from the National Rugby League, instead selecting Hamish Stewart as the backup flyhalf on the bench.

“It was great to get the group back together late last week in Sydney, and to welcome in a couple of new faces,” Schmidt said. “The players have acclimatized well here in Tokyo and the whole squad is conscious of the threat the Brave Blossoms pose. They play hard and fast and are very tough to beat, especially at home.”

The Wallabies lost their last match of the Rugby Championship to New Zealand 28-24 on Oct. 4, the All Blacks’ 11th win in a row over Australia.

Japan lost to Fiji in the final of the Pacific Nations Cup on Sept. 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

After the Japan match, the Wallabies will play tests against England in London, Italy in Udine on Nov. 9, Ireland in Dublin on Nov. 16 and France in Paris on Nov. 23.

Squad: Andrew Kellaway, Corey Toole, Josh Flook, Hunter Piasami, Dylan Pietsch, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon; Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny (captain), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Jeremy Williams, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Nasser, Angus Bell. Reserves: Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Tom Robertson, Josh Canham, Harry Wilson, Ryan Lonergan , Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu.

