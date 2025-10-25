Two Australian players inappropriately touched by motorcyclist in India at Women’s Cricket World Cup

INDORE, India (AP) — Two cricketers from the Australian women’s national team were inappropriately touched by a motorcyclist in the…

INDORE, India (AP) — Two cricketers from the Australian women’s national team were inappropriately touched by a motorcyclist in the central Indian city of Indore, where they played in the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The two players were walking to a café from their team hotel on Thursday morning when the incident took place, Cricket Australia said Saturday.

“CA can confirm two members of the Australian women’s team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a café in Indore. The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter,” the organization said in a statement.

A man who has a long criminal record was arrested within six hours, said Rajesh Dandotiya, the additional district commissioner of police in Indore. The man’s full name was not released.

Australia played twice this week at Holkar Stadium in Indore — against England on Wednesday and South Africa on Saturday.

The stadium is governed by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, which said it was “deeply pained and shocked” by the incident.

“No woman should ever have to endure such trauma, and our thoughts and support are with those impacted by this distressing incident,” the MPCA said in a statement. “This unfortunate event has deeply affected everyone from MPCA who cherishes the values of respect, safety, and dignity of women.”

The city of Indore “has earned a proud reputation as a safe venue for the visiting teams,” the MPCA added.

“It is deeply painful that the disorderly action of one individual has caused such harm and cast a shadow over the city’s image. As the host, MPCA extends sincere apologies to the Australian women’s team for this deeply distressing and unfortunate incident while in our city known for safety, grace, and hospitality.”

