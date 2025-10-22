Australia wins the toss, sends India in to bat in 2nd one-day cricket international

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Mitch Marsh won the toss Thursday and decided to bowl first against India in…

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Mitch Marsh won the toss Thursday and decided to bowl first against India in the second one-day cricket international at Adelaide Oval.

Marsh guided Australia to a seven-wicket victory over India with an unbeaten 46 in Sunday’s rain-interrupted, series-opening match at Perth, Western Australia.

“The weather played havoc in Perth but the way we stuck at it was really pleasing,” Marsh said at the toss. “The pitch is great here.”

There were three changes for Australia — wicketkeeper Alex Carey comes in for Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett replaces Nathan Ellis and spinner Adam Zampa was recalled instead of Matthew Kuhnemann.

India retained an unchanged starting lineup, with Kuldeep Yadav again missing out.

India’s eight-game tour of Australia continues on Saturday with the third and final ODI in Sydney. The five-game T20 series starts Oct. 29. After this series, Australia will play the Ashes test series against England.

Lineups:

Australia: Mitch Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, K.L. Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

