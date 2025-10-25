Australia struggles to a 19-15 win over Japan to start a demanding northern tour

TOKYO (AP) — Nick Champion de Crespigny marked his debut as captain with a try as a misfiring Australia overcame…

TOKYO (AP) — Nick Champion de Crespigny marked his debut as captain with a try as a misfiring Australia overcame Japan 19-15 to open its five-match Northern Hemisphere tour Saturday.

De Crespigny became Australia’s 92nd test captain after only 72 minutes of test rugby but showed his potential with a physical performance and with the first of Australia’s three tries after 13 minutes.

Center Josh Flook and Carlo Tizzano also scored as Australia struggled in wet conditions against Japan’s tight defense.

Australia led 14-3 at halftime and was only just hanging on at times as Japan scored two tries to one in the second half. Prop Shuhei Takeuchi and Ben Gunter scored for Japan, keeping the score close, while Tizzano scored for Australia from a powerful lineout drive.

The Wallabies struggled with a malfunctioning lineout after losing locks Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Josh Canham to injuries in the first half. Handling errors and close marking by Japan prevented Australia from achieving any fluency in the backline.

“It was a very disappointing game but the scoreline was close and we should take pride in that,” Japan captain Warner Dearns said. “I thought it was a good fight.”

Australia’s first test in Japan since 2017 opened a northern tour on which it will play England, Italy, Ireland and France over the next four weekends.

Head coach Joe Schmidt led the Wallabies for the first time against Eddie Jones, his predecessor and now Japan coach. During Jones’ second tenure as Australia coach, the Wallabies lost seven of nine tests and were eliminated in group play at the 2023 World Cup.

Schmidt made 13 changes to the team that played New Zealand in Perth in the Wallabies’ previous test match. Combinations at times looked brittle and under-developed.

Japan’s defense was superb, using quick line-speed to shut down the inside channels and prevent Australia moving the ball wide.

Around the 19th minute, Japan defended its goal line against 27 phases of Australian attack while conceding several penalties and the first of two yellow cards. Japan’s backline became more dangerous in the second half after critical handling errors by scrumhalf Shinobu Fujiwara before halftime.

De Crespigny’s opening try came after Fujiwara lost the ball and Australia quickly recovered possession. A kick behind the defensive line put Japan under pressure near its goal line for the first time and resulted in a penalty to Australia.

The Wallabies took a quick tap and after several pick-and-go attempts, de Crespigny crashed over. Tane Edmed converted.

Australia battered the Japan line first through 17 phases in the middle of the first half then, after a penalty, for 10 more phases before Japan’s Michael Leitch won a turnover. Japan center Charlie Lawrence was shown a yellow card after repeated team offending.

Japan flyhalf Seungsin Lee kicked a penalty to make the score 7-3 and two minutes later Australia finally managed to crack open the defense. From a scrum, Edmed looped Hunter Paisami at first receiver and linked with Andrew Kellaway, who sent Flook on a 30-meter dash to the line.

Takeuchi scored after a neat interchange at the back of Japan’s lineout in the 53rd minute. Fujiwara passed to Leitch, then held the ball up to Takeuchi who pierced the defense.

Tizzano’s try from a lineout drive gave Australia a 19-8 lead before Gunter’s try, converted by Seungsin Lee cut the lead to four points and set up a tense last 10 minutes.

Prop Aidan Ross took the field in the 58th minute to become the fifth player to play test rugby for both Australia and New Zealand after playing for the All Blacks in 2021.

