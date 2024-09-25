International team for the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — A capsule look at the 12-man International team at the Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday at Royal…

MONTREAL (AP) — A capsule look at the 12-man International team at the Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday at Royal Montreal:

Byeong Hun An

Age: 33.

Country: South Korea.

World ranking: 34.

Worldwide victories: 2.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: 1-2-2.

Noteworthy: He had three partners in team matches in his only other Presidents Cup appearance in 2019, when he was added to the team because of Jason Day’s back injury.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Age: 30.

Country: South Africa.

World ranking: 45.

Worldwide victories: 5.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: 1-0-1.

Noteworthy: He was unbeaten in two matches at Quail Hollow at the last Presidents Cup, beating Kevin Kisner in singles.

Corey Conners

Age: 32.

Country: Canada.

World ranking: 37.

Worldwide victories: 2.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: 0-4-0.

Noteworthy: Renowned for his iron play, Conners was in a slump at the last Presidents Cup and didn’t win a match. He is one of three Canadians on the team, and the only Canadian to be in the Olympics and Presidents Cup.

Jason Day

Age: 36.

Country: Australia.

World ranking: 33.

Worldwide victories: 14.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: PGA Championship (2015).

Presidents Cup record: 5-11-4.

Noteworthy: He is playing in his first Presidents Cup since 2017 at Liberty National. A back injury kept him out of Melbourne matches in 2019. He is 1-7-2 in his last two Presidents Cup.

Mackenzie Hughes

Age: 33.

Country: Canada.

World ranking: 61.

Worldwide victories: 2.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: Rookie.

Noteworthy: Known for his putting, he was left off the last Presidents Cup team at Quail Hollow, where Hughes is a member. He is the only player outside the top 60 in the world at Royal Montreal.

Sungjae Im

Age: 26.

Country: South Korea.

World ranking: 21.

Worldwide victories: 5.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: 5-3-2.

Noteworthy: He won in South Korea again this year. His last PGA Tour title was 2021 in Las Vegas. He first got the attention of his International team with his iron play in the wind at Royal Melbourne in 2019.

Si Woo Kim

Age: 29.

Country: South Korea.

World ranking: 49.

Worldwide victories: 4.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: 4-3-0.

Noteworthy: He is coming off a 3-1 record at the last Presidents Cup. Kim and Im were part of the South Korean team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games last year.

Tom Kim

Age: 22.

Country: South Korea.

World ranking: 24.

Worldwide victories: 7.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: 2-3-0.

Noteworthy: Made his Presidents Cup debut with a winning putt and a hat slam at Quail Hollow. Kim wasn’t born the last time the International team won the Presidents Cup.

Min Woo Lee

Age: 26.

Country: Australia.

World ranking: 40.

Worldwide victories: 4.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: Rookie.

Noteworthy: His “first” team appearance was in the Olympics. He opened with a 76 and closed with rounds of 65-68-68. He is the younger brother of LPGA major champion Minjee Lee.

Hideki Matsuyama

Age: 32.

Country: Japan.

World ranking: 7.

Worldwide victories: 19.

2024 victories: Genesis Invitational, FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Majors: Masters (2021).

Presidents Cup record: 5-9-4.

Noteworthy: His victories at Riviera and TPC Southwind made him the winningest player this year on the International team. Matsuyama made his Presidents Cup debut in 2013, his first year as a pro.

Taylor Pendrith

Age: 33.

Country: Canada.

World ranking: 44.

Worldwide victories: 1.

2024 victories: CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: 0-4-0.

Noteworthy: Known as a power hitter, he won his first PGA Tour title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this year. One of three Canadians on the team.

Adam Scott

Age: 44.

Country: Australia.

World ranking: 18.

Worldwide victories: 29.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: Masters (2013).

Presidents Cup record: 18-25-6.

Noteworthy: He has played more Presidents Cups than any International team player and has still yet to be on a winning team. Scott’s first appearance was in 2003 when the teams tied in South Africa.

