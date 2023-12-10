Live Radio
Wiffen sets men’s 800-freestyle short course world record in Romania

The Associated Press

December 10, 2023, 7:27 PM

OTOPENI, Romania (AP) — Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen set a short course world record in the 800-meter freestyle on Sunday, beating Grant Hackett’s previous mark by almost three seconds.

Wiffen finished in 7 minutes, 20.46 seconds to take gold at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania. Australia’s Hackett had held the record for 15 years after swimming 7:23.42 at the Victoria Championships on July 20, 2008.

France’s David Aubry was second to Wiffen in 7:30.32, and bronze went to Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine in 7:31.20.

Wiffen had already won gold medals in the 400- and 1,500-meter freestyle events at the championships.

