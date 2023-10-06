Fiji starting Botitu at 10 for decisive Rugby World Cup match. Portugal drops captain

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Fiji is starting Vilimoni Botitu at flyhalf for only the second time in their decisive Rugby…

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Fiji is starting Vilimoni Botitu at flyhalf for only the second time in their decisive Rugby World Cup pool match against Portugal on Sunday.

Fiji needs only one point from the match to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007. If Fiji get nothing, Australia will qualify as the Pool C runner-up to Wales.

“It’s a special day for us, it’s our final this weekend,” Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu said on Friday. “If we win, we qualify. The boys are ready.”

Usually a center, Botitu’s only previous flyhalf start for Fiji was against Scotland last November at Murrayfield. He’s started once in the 10 jersey for his Castres club in three years, last May.

Caleb Muntz was Fiji’s 10 until he suffered a tournament-ending knee injury days before the tournament. Teti Tela has started all three previous pool games; wins against Australia and Georgia and the opening loss to Wales.

Botitu will be served by goalkicking scrumhalf Frank Lomani, who has come off the bench in the last two games and added 10 vital points.

Among the six changes after beating Georgia 17-12 last weekend in Bordeaux, Northampton-bound Temo Mayanavanua has gone into the second row and the Drua’s Meli Derenalagi into the back row. Derenalagi will make his tournament debut.

Vinaya Habosi replaced Semi Radradra on the left wing, and Sireli Maqala displaced Ilaisa Droasese at fullback.

“We’ve had some outstanding training, the guys have put their hands up,” coach Simon Raiwalui said. “There have been some bangs and bruises from the last match and a couple of others who have really earned their spots.”

Portugal made five changes, including dropping captain Tomas Appleton to the reserves, and coach Patrice Lagisquet said the news wasn’t welcomed by some in the squad. Some players retiring and some who have seen little action hoped to play in the last pool match.

“For some players, our choices were very difficult to understand because after three and a half months they expected to play, and because of the mindset (to train hard) during this period, they also deserved to play to be honest,” Lagisquet said. “Some of the players, we’ve finished their career and they expected to play this last game. But we’ve explained why we’ve done these choices, even if it’s very difficult for players to accept and understand when they are not in the 23.”

He said his selection came from a desire for Os Lobos to remain competitive, to have a chance of winning. Portugal drew with Georgia 18-18 two weeks ago but is still waiting for its first win at a Rugby World Cup.

“Some people could think that we want to help Fiji more than Australia,” he said. “In fact we don’t really care. We just care about us. We want to keep competing like we did since the first minute of this competition. We still dream of victory.”

He hoped Portugal “can surprise me one more time” in his last match in charge.

Jose Lima was handed the inside center position, and the captaincy for a fourth time.

The four other changes following the 34-14 loss to Australia in Saint-Etienne last Sunday include Francisco Fernandes at loosehead prop after 26 minutes off the bench last weekend, and Steevy Cerqueira into the second row. Rafael Simoes replaced Thibault de Freitas at No. 8 in the third change to the pack.

Manuel Cardoso Pinto starts at fullback for the first time since February 2022 after 24 minutes off the bench in the Rugby World Cup.

Lineups:

Fiji: Sireli Maqala, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), Josua Tuisova, Vinaya Habosi, Vilimoni Botitu, Frank Lomani; Viliame Mata, Levani Botia, Meli Derenalagi, Temo Mayanavanua, Isoa Nasilasila, Luke Tagi, Sam Matavesi, Eroni Mawi. Reserves: Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue, Peni Matawalu, Teti Tela, Iosefo Masi.

Portugal: Manuel Cardoso Pinto, Raffaele Storti, Pedro Bettencourt, Jose Lima (captain), Rodrigo Marta, Jerónimo Portela, Samuel Marques; Rafael Simoes, Nicolas Martins, David Wallis, Steevy Cerqueira, José Madeira, Diogo Hasse Ferreira, Mike Tadjer, Francisco Fernandes. Reserves: David Costa, Duarte Diniz, Anthony Alves, Duarte Torgal, Joao Granate, Joao Belo, Tomas Appleton, Vincent Pinto.

AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

